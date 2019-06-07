ACT® | NRCCUA® Announces the 2019 Eduventures® Innovation Award Winners

BOSTON, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACT | NRCCUA, an educational data science, analytics, and research organization, announces the winners of the annual Eduventures Innovation Award Program. The Program was created to recognize the achievements of individuals and institutions that share the company's vision for innovating to improve enrollment, student experience, and student outcomes. Selected by a panel of higher education leaders and advisors, winners were celebrated at a ceremony and reception that took place during Eduventures Summit, which is co-presented by ACT | NRCCUA and Strada Education Network℠.

The 2019 winners include:



Adelphi University in Garden State, New York

in Garden State, Harvard Business School Online in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire

in Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah

Award winners were announced by Patrick Vogt, CEO of ACT | NRCCUA and Cara Quackenbush, Eduventures Vice President of Research for ACT | NRCCUA.

"By embracing new thinking and bold ideas, these teams and institutions are redefining the meaning of excellence and demonstrating the transformative power of higher education for students, educators, and communities," said Patrick Vogt, CEO of ACT | NRCCUA. "Winners leverage best-in-class processes, technologies, and teams to set themselves apart from the competition. On behalf of all of us at ACT | NRCCUA, I congratulate this year's group of individuals and institutions."

"Innovation, at its best, is a collaborative effort, and the Center for Applied Learning Science (CALS) exists to incubate and spread the best ideas with the greatest potential to improve student learning—redefining the way we serve students in a changing world," said Jason Levin, Executive Director of CALS. "We're honored to receive this award from Eduventures and thank them for recognizing the power of innovation to benefit not just WGU students but learners everywhere."

About the Eduventures Innovation Award Program

Now in its 5th year, the Eduventures Innovation Awards Program honors organizations and teams that are shaping the future of Higher Education. Entries are submitted in 3 categories and are designed to identify higher education institutions that have demonstrated significant innovations when developing and deploying programs that impact these areas of an institution:

Enrollment: A new enrollment management strategy in a fast-changing environment

Student Experience: A new approach to teaching and learning or student support

Outcomes: A new effort to define and report student outcomes

Judges select winners from written applications and, if needed, follow-up interviews. Entries are scored on value to the institution, innovation, and relevance to the mission of the school and are announced in conjunction with Eduventures Annual Summit.

About ACT | NRCCUA

Now part of ACT, The National Research Center for College and University Admissions™ is an educational data science and research organization serving over 1,900 member institutions comprised of public and private colleges and universities across the nation. Since 1972, NRCCUA has been a leading provider of data, technology, and programs serving students, high school educators, colleges and universities from its offices in Lee's Summit, MO, Boston, MA, New York, NY, and Austin, TX. These solutions represent the link between students making important life decisions and those providing the resources and information they need to succeed in their post-secondary educations and careers. With the launch of Encoura™ Data Lab, the company now combines data science, advanced analytics, Eduventures research, predictive modeling and omnichannel enrollment services in one platform to enable institutions to make real-time strategic and operational decisions to meet their unique enrollment goals and create the highest probability of student success. For more information, visit https://encoura.org

SOURCE ACT | NRCCUA