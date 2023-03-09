'Act Your Age' reaches more than two million viewers in debut, becomes most-watched series launch in Bounce history

ATLANTA, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The series premiere episodes of the newest Bounce (@BounceTV) original series "Act Your Age" were seen by 2.14 million viewers in their debut telecasts.

The first two episodes of "Act Your Age" premiered back-to-back on Bounce on Saturday, March 4 from 8 to 9 p.m. ET, and their initial airing burst within 24 hours included a special presentation on Bounce's sister network ION.

"Act Your Age" becomes the most-watched half-hour series launch in Bounce history.

The premieres kicked off the two-part, 16-episode first season of "Act Your Age," with the first seven episodes running weekly on Saturday nights throughout the spring and the second half premiering over the summer.

The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. "Act Your Age" stars Kym Whitley ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Next Friday," "Young and Hungry") and Tisha Campbell ("Uncoupled," "My Wife and Kids," "Dr. Ken") with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community," "The Mayor," "Big Shot").

Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician.

The multi-generational sitcom also features Mariah Robinson ("The Wrong Valentine") and Nathan Anderson ("Black-ish," "Richie Rich,") as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively.

Alyson Fouse ("Big Shot," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Wanda Sykes Show") created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Barry Poznick, Bradley Gardner ("Hot in Cleveland") and David Hudson; and co-executive produced by Ranada Shepard and Ken Ornstein ("Everybody Loves Raymond").

Bounce premieres new episodes of "Act Your Age" Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET, with a primetime play for the west coast at 8 p.m. PT. They are added to Bounce's streaming service Brown Sugar on Sunday mornings.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD. 03/04/2023. Average delivery across the six episodes (Bounce 8p, 8:30p, 11p, 11:30p and ION 11p, 11:30p).

Media contacts: Jim Weiss (Bounce), 770-672-6504, jim.weiss@scripps.com

About Bounce

Bounce (@bouncetv) features a programming mix of original series and movies, theatrical motion pictures, off network series, specials and events designed for African American audiences. Bounce is available to 98% of U.S. television homes free and over the air with a digital antenna, on cable, on DISH channel 359, DIRECTV channel 82, over the top on Roku, Pluto TV and Apple TV; on mobile devices via the Bounce app; and on the web via BounceTV.com . Bounce XL, Scripps Networks' newest free ad-supported television (FAST) channel, is available on Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV and Xumo. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act-your-age-reaches-more-than-two-million-viewers-in-debut-becomes-most-watched-series-launch-in-bounce-history-301768452.html

SOURCE Bounce