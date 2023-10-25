ACTIIV Hair Care Unveils Enhanced Website and Eco-Friendly Product Line Expansion, Now Available Nationwide

Commitment to Sustainable Beauty Comes to Life with New Website and Eco-Friendly Product Range

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the charge in professional hair care, ACTIIV Hair Care is proud to announce the launch of its revamped website and an expansive product line, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey toward sustainable beauty solutions. The upgraded website combines enhanced user experience with an extensive array of eco-friendly hair care products and an interactive scrolling feature showing before and after photos. Now available to Cosmo Prof professionals across the United States and Canada in over 25,000 salons including the national hair care franchise Sports Clips.

The ACTIIV mission is to provide high-quality, professional color-safe hair care solutions which targets hair loss and damage and has been unwavering since its inception. Jared Reynolds, Founder and Creator of ACTIIV, first began researching hair loss solutions when he was in medical school. Jared was dealing with hair loss of his own but did not like the side effects that he was experiencing with prescription medications and he did not have time for an intensive, multi-step treatment. Utilizing his background in medical research, Jared developed a unique shampoo and conditioner-based system that utilizes plant-based, nutraceutical ingredients to effectively and naturally combat hair loss of all types. The brand's commitment to excellence has fueled its rapid expansion into the professional beauty industry.

"The ACTIIV team is excited to unveil our redesigned website and introduce our expanded product range to the Cosmo Prof community," said Jared Reynolds, Founder and Owner of ACTIIV. "Our brand has always strived to provide top-tier hair care solutions that cater to the needs of professionals and their clients. The improved website and eco-friendly product line are a testament to our commitment to excellence in the beauty industry."

Announcing ACTIIV's Brand Ambassadors and Fashion Selections

In conjunction with the launch of the enhanced website and expanded product line, ACTIIV Hair Care is preparing for a new ambassador program that will include fashion and beauty-related offerings. These talented individuals will represent the essence of ACTIIV's commitment to promoting healthy hair, beauty, fashion, and health while showcasing the brand's products and sustainable lifestyle.

These dedicated individuals will collaborate with ACTIIV Hair Care to showcase the brand's products, share hair care and health tips, promote fashion selections, and advocate for sustainability in the beauty, health, and fashion industries.

Future Expansion into Fashion and Leisure Products

Looking ahead, ACTIIV Hair Care has exciting plans for the addition of fashion items to its product lineup. The brand will introduce a stylish range of sunglasses and floats designed to complement its health, beauty, and fashion offerings. These additions will further enhance the brand's commitment to providing customers with holistic solutions for their lifestyle needs.

The key highlights of ACTIIV's new website and product line expansion include:

Larger Product Range: ACTIIV's newly expanded product line boasts an even wider range of innovative hair care solutions. Professionals and consumers alike can now choose from an array of meticulously crafted products designed to cater to diverse hair types and needs.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives: As part of our commitment to sustainability, ACTIIV has transitioned to more eco-friendly packaging, reducing our environmental footprint. Our dedication to protecting the planet while delivering exceptional hair care remains a cornerstone of our brand.

Nationwide Availability: Cosmo Prof professionals across the United States and Canada can now access ACTIIV's professional hair loss products with ease. This expansion ensures that hair stylists and salons nationwide have access to cutting-edge hair care solutions that deliver outstanding results.

ACTIIV's comprehensive product line encompasses shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products, all professionally formulated to target hair loss and damage at the source of the problem for long-lasting results. Whether in the salon or at home, customers can expect exceptional results from our plant-based hair care.

Discover the ACTIIV difference by visiting our newly launched website at https://actiivbrand.com/ and explore the full range of eco-friendly, professional hair care products.

About ACTIIV:

ACTIIV is a leading name in professional color-safe hair care targeting hair loss driven by science and a commitment to excellence with sustainability. Developed and created by Jared Reynolds, Founder and Owner of ACTIIV while in medical school, ACTIIV's products are renowned for their quality and effectiveness. The brand's eco-friendly initiatives reflect a dedication to both beauty and the environment.

For Media Inquiries:

Coco O'Connor

mediapr@actiivbrand.com

818-726-0277

2517 Eugenia Ave #202

Nashville, TN 37211

https://actiivbrand.com/

