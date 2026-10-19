Actinium Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Actinium Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A110R5 / ISIN: US00507W1071

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19.10.2026 18:29:22

Actinium Brings ATNM-400's Next-Generation Radiotherapy Approach To EANM 2026

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM), a biotechnology company developing targeted radiotherapies for cancer, announced that it will present clinical and preclinical data on its investigational drug candidate ATNM-400 at the 39th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), held October 17-21 in Vienna, Austria.

The clinical presentation will feature early data from the ongoing first-in-human Phase 1 dose-escalation study of ATNM-400 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The study evaluates the safety, biodistribution and dosimetry of its zirconium-89-labeled imaging counterpart, including tumor uptake and clearance assessed through serial PET scans.

A separate preclinical presentation will cover ATNM-400 studies in KRAS- and ALK-driven non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models, evaluating the candidate alone and in combination with KRAS or ALK inhibitors.

Both presentations are scheduled for October 19, 2026, from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. CEST. The clinical study will be presented in Session 1111 (OP-525), while the preclinical lung cancer research will be featured in Session 1109 (EPS-149).

ATNM-400 is an investigational, first-in-class actinium-225 antibody radio conjugate targeting HER3, an antigen distinct from PSMA. Actinium is exploring its potential in multiple solid tumors, including prostate and lung cancers, as a monotherapy and in combination with established treatments.

Actinium's pipeline includes targeted radiotherapies for solid tumors and blood cancers, as well as conditioning agents for bone marrow transplantation and cell and gene therapies. Its programs include ATNM-400, Actimab-A, Iomab-B and Iomab-ACT. ATNM-400 remains investigational and has not been approved for commercial use.

Currently, ATNM is trading at $1.37, up 21.24%.

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