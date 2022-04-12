Actinium Pharma In Deal With Immedica For Iomab-B; Sees Up To $452 Mln Milestone Payments

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM), a developer of targeted radiotherapies, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a license and supply agreement with Immedica Pharma AB for Iomab-B (131I apamistamab).

In pre-market activity on NYSEAMERICAN, Actinium shares were gaining around 21.6 percent to trade at $6.60.

Immedica has obtained exclusive rights to Iomab-B in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Actinium retains all rights related to Iomab-B in the United States and the rest of the world, and will be responsible for certain clinical and regulatory activities and the manufacturing of Iomab-B.

Under the deal terms, Actinium will receive $35 million upfront payment. The deal has a potential for up to $452 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments with royalties in the mid-twenty percent range on net sales.

Iomab-B is an Antibody Radiation Conjugate comprised of apamistamab, a CD45 targeting antibody, and the radioisotope iodine-131 that is being developed for targeted conditioning to facilitate bone marrow transplant or BMT and other cell and gene therapies.

The company noted that a pivotal Phase 3 trial, Study of Iomab-B versus Conventional Care in Elderly, Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia or SIERRA, of Iomab-B completed patient enrollment in the third quarter of 2021 with topline data expected in the third quarter of 2022. BMT is the only potentially curative treatment option for patients with active, relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML.

Sandesh Seth, Actinium's Chairman and CEO, said, "Europe and the MENA countries are key commercial markets for Iomab-B, with a large addressable AML patient population... Despite multiple drug approvals for patients with AML in recent years, curative outcomes and access to potentially curative BMT are severely lacking, particularly for patients with active, relapsed or refractory disease."