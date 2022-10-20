London, UK, 20 October 2022

Actinogen Medical (AGW): re-initation Cognitive enhancer targeting key diseases

Actinogen Medical is developing its lead asset, small molecule Xanamem, a selective 11-HSD1 inhibitor designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and target excess brain cortisol, which has been associated with cognitive impairment (CI). Actinogen is targeting two CI indications: for patients with mild CI in the early stages of Alzheimers disease (AD), and for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Positive XanaHES and Phase Ib XanaMIA results in healthy adults demonstrate the drugs initial efficacy, and a recent analysis of biomarker-positive patients using newly available plasma samples from the previous XanADu study in mild AD also showed clinical activity. Actinogen plans to start the Phase IIb portion on XanaMIA in patients with biomarker-confirmed early AD in H1 CY23. The XanaCIDD proof-of-concept Phase II trial in MDD is also planned to start in Q422. Our valuation is A$651m or A$0.36 per share.

We value Actinogen at A$651m or A$0.36/share, based on a rNPV analysis largely driven by Xanamem for early AD. We use a 10.0% probability of success for Xanamem to reach the market in early AD. We apply a 12.5% probability for CI in MDD reflecting the cognitive improvement already shown in healthy patients.



Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

