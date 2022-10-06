Action1 RMM Recognized by G2 as High Performer for "Patch Management" and "Remote Monitoring and Management"

Action1 RMM received 12 badges in those categories in G2's 2022 Fall Grid® Report.

HOUSTON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud platform, today announced that Action1 RMM has been recognized by G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, as a High Performer in the "Patch Management" and "Remote Monitoring and Management" categories of their 2022 Fall Grid® Report. Action1 was awarded 12 badges across these categories, with high scores in the Relationship, Usability, and Implementation indexes. These badges include:

Fastest Implementation

Best Support – Mid-Market

Easiest Setup – Mid-Market

Highest User Adoption – Mid-Market

Easiest Admin – Mid-Market

Earlier this year, Action1 RMM was awarded 4 badges by G2. Receiving 12 badges is a significant recognition of Action1's rapid growth and ability to empower internal IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) to streamline patching and endpoint management in work-from-anywhere environments.

"As a feedback-centric company, we are excited to get such high marks from customers," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "It is invaluable for our team, who have been working tirelessly to provide organizations with a modern cloud-native tool to secure and support their hybrid workforces in the most effective way possible."

G2 Grid® Report is a trusted source of information for software buyers worldwide as it rates products using an unbiased methodology based on an algorithm that combines real user reviews with data from online sources and social networks.

Learn more about Action1 RMM's ranking and scores in the 2022 Fall Grid® Report .

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud-native RMM that enables real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It delivers security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of third-party software and OS updates, and includes a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. Action1 was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters. Vovk and Walters previously founded Netwrix, which was then acquired by TA Associates. The founders' vision is to bring an innovative and secure alternative to legacy solutions that do not function in work-from-anywhere IT environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com .

