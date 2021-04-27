+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
27.04.2021 14:34:00

Activated Agent Unveils Thriving Real Estate Branding Technology to Amplify Client Engagement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activated Agent, a marketing agency specializing in creative brand design, website development, IDX home search, and strategic marketing, created a branding package designed to help agents of all levels propel their careers and immediately attract new clients.

The branding package is for professionals looking to develop a modernized brand or revamp their current image, using a streamlined process that includes a custom-designed logo, business cards, email banners, open house signs, and yard signs.

"Everyone has a unique story to tell and a way of doing business; by sharing your brand's true value, you are creating direct pathways to your ideal client. We thrive by creating long-lasting relationships," says co-founder Joshua Kassel.

Once the Agent receives their fresh new brand package, Activated Agent also provides online services utilizing the latest techniques to develop interactive, user-friendly Real Estate websites. Every website has the capability to add an effective online home search, CRM software and is fully customizable to your needs.

"Run your business as a business," says co-founder Colby Kassel. The agency looks at real estate agents as a business, not just an employee under the brokerage; they train and add value by helping their clients every step of the way to treat their real estate career just like any other business.

Joshua & Colby Kassel created Activated Agent in 2016 with one goal in mind; offering a one-stop-shop for Real Estate agents to get all their creative marketing solutions to separate themselves from the competition.

Activated Agent has assisted one of the fastest-growing residential Real Estate brokerages in the country. Named "A fastest-growing company" by Inc 500 five years in a row, MyHomeGroup closed over 20,000 transactions and $7 billion in sales in 2020. The brokerage is currently ranked No. 2 in Arizona in volume.

Activated Agent is now positioning themselves into the broker world, creating a counterpart called Activated Broker. Activated Broker is poised to provide the same creative services but custom-tailored solutions & marketing strategies that will define the brokerage.

"We accomplish this by understanding your specific goals and culture, then we ''go to work'' and create a plan that works for you." says owners Joshua & Colby Kassel.

Media Contact:
Dustin Capp
308614@email4pr.com
Ph: 480-613-8175

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activated-agent-unveils-thriving-real-estate-branding-technology-to-amplify-client-engagement-301277750.html

SOURCE Activated Agent

