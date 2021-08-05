|
Active Biotech AB Interim report January – June 2021
Good progress in the projects towards important clinical events
SECOND QUARTER IN BRIEF
- Active Biotech and NeoTX announce FDA clearance of IND for phase II clinical trial of naptumomab
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- Active Biotech provided status update on the progress in its clinical naptumomab project
- Active Biotech’s partner NeoTX hosted KOL webinar on overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance, featuring combination with naptumomab as one approach
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Apr-Jun
|Jan-Jun
|Full-year
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Net sales
|-
|-
|-
|0.5
|6.7
|Operating profit/loss
|-12.6
|-10.1
|-22.4
|-19.9
|-32.3
|Profit/loss after tax
|-12.6
|-9.8
|-22.4
|-19.9
|-32.2
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.19
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|78.5
|38.2
|26.2
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
|
Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, 223 63 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.
Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 5, 2021, at 08.30 a.m. CET.
Attachment
