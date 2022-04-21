|
21.04.2022 08:30:00
Active Biotech Interim Report Q1 2022
FIRST QUARTER IN BRIEF
- Dr. Erik Vahtola appointed Chief Medical Officer (Jan 01)
- First patient dosed in the combination part of the phase Ib/IIa study of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma (Feb 07)
- Active Biotech entered into global patent license agreement with Oncode Institute for tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (Feb 9)
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
- Laquinimod eye drop phase I single ascending-dose part in healthy subjects finished with no safety concerns, multiple-dose part started
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Jan-Mar
|Full-year
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Net sales
|-
|-
|-
|Operating loss/loss
|-15,3
|-9,7
|-49,8
|Profit/loss after tax
|-15,7
|-9,8
|-49,8
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0,07
|-0,05
|-0,24
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|37,8
|92,0
|53,1
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
|Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.
Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on April 21, 2022, at 08.30 a.m. CET.
