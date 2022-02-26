|
26.02.2022 13:35:00
Active Buyer Losses Are Accelerating at eBay
When the pandemic struck, eBay's (NASDAQ: EBAY) business got a serious boost. The online auction and e-commerce site saw a surge of new customers and activity on its platform as tens of millions of consumers avoided shopping in person. Now that conditions are allowing people to return to brick-and-mortar stores more regularly, those pandemic tailwinds are turning into reopening headwinds. One metric where that is particularly apparent is in eBay's active buyer count, which is falling at an accelerating rate. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
