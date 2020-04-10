Active Motif launches a portfolio of recombinant COVID-19 antibodies; the first full human antibodies derived from patients infected with the 2019 Coronavirus, now available for research and comme...

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 26, 2020, Active Motif announced the successful isolation of antibodies from patients in China recovering from 2019 Coronavirus related pneumonia (COVID-19). The full suite of antibodies is now available for research as well as commercial applications.

"The discovery and expression of a full human antibody against the COVID-19 virus is of great significance for the research community as well as for the development of diagnostic tests and treatments," noted Ted DeFrank, CEO of Active Motif. "Our ability to scale up production and provide the global research community with access to our portfolio of antibodies is our company's first contribution to the fight against this pandemic." Active Motif, in collaboration with Fudan University and its affiliated Public Health Clinical Center, used its proprietary single-cell AbEpic™ screening technology to isolate antibodies from patients in China recovering from 2019 Coronavirus related pneumonia (COVID-19). The patient samples were screened to obtain whole human IgG antibody clones that have been sequenced, expressed and characterized for binding directly to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, S1 Protein. Joe Fernandez, Chairman and Founder of Active Motif stated, "We believe we are one of the first laboratories in the world to achieve isolation and expression of a full human antibody isolated directly from patients infected with Coronavirus."

