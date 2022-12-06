ActiveCampaign Customers Sent Record Number of Automations During Black Friday Weekend 2022

New data from the leading marketing automation provider reveals businesses are accelerating growth by automating their sales and customer experiences, not only during the peak holiday season, but year-round

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in marketing automation , gathered data trends from its platform to show how businesses capitalized on this year's Black Friday weekend. Compared to Black Friday weekend 2021, ActiveCampaign customers sent 50% more emails and automated experiences during the same time period this year. Its customers are also now processing, on average, more than 1 billion automation actions every day. Powered by ActiveCampaign's leading marketing and sales automation , email marketing and transactional email solutions , growing businesses are winning more customers than ever before.

ActiveCampaign has helped customers orchestrate 200 billion customer experiences so far this year, allowing growing businesses to respond to and help customers faster. Not only are businesses doubling down on automation to improve the customer experience, but the revenue they are gaining from these improved experiences speaks volumes. ActiveCampaign customers recovered 128% more orders from abandoned carts during Black Friday Weekend 2022 compared to 2021, pointing to the trust these brands have developed with customers and exceptional experiences they have created. Consumers have noticed and rewarded them by completing their purchases.

Small Business Saturday won Black Friday Weekend: Small Business Saturday had the highest increase in recovered orders at 134%, pointing to the success small businesses had with utilizing automations and tools in the ActiveCampaign platform, such as its abandoned cart tool , new product arrival automation recipes and transactional email automations . Of the three days, Small Business Saturday also had the highest YoY increase in total completed orders (7%) and recovered order total revenue (143%).

Black Friday sales may be cooling slightly: Total completed orders increased just slightly (3%), but completed order total revenue decreased 7% and revenue per order decreased 10%. Retail experts are inferring that consumers are being more conscious this holiday season and retailers are offering larger discounts than year's past.

The Sunday after Small Business Saturday is the new Friday: Interestingly, total recovered orders on the Sunday after Small Business Saturday increased 197% from last year and recovered order total revenue increased 171%, pointing to consumers mulling their purchases over for a few more days this year, before purchasing.

Top Findings from ActiveCampaign's 2022 Black Friday Weekend ReportExpert Comment on 2022 Black Friday Weekend Trends

"Competition is higher than ever this year when it comes to fighting for consumer loyalty and breaking through the noise to earn their business this holiday season," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign . "That's why it's important to exceed customer experience expectations not just this time of year, but consistently, to earn their trust year-round. Consumers have come to expect a certain amount of personalization in brand messages so it's important to use automation to take experiences past expectations, creating wow at the moments that matter."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 185,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 850+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing , marketing automation , ecommerce marketing , and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 900+ integrations, including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign is one of only 17 products with over 10,000 positive customer reviews on G2.com , scoring higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activecampaign-customers-sent-record-number-of-automations-during-black-friday-weekend-2022-301695247.html

SOURCE ActiveCampaign