ACTIVEFENCE WINS "BEST AI-BASED SOLUTION FOR CYBERSECURITY" AT THE 2022 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE BREAKTHROUGH AWARDS

The Award Honors the Company's World-Class AI-Powered Proactive Content Detection Technology

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveFence, a leading Trust & Safety tech platform that prevents online harm, announced today that it won the "Best AI-based Solution for CyberSecurity" as part of the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes the company's innovative use of cutting-edge AI capabilities to help online platforms proactively detect and prevent online threats.

ActiveFence uses a combination of AI technology and leading subject matter experts to provide Trust & Safety teams with precise, real-time data, in-depth intelligence, and automated tools to protect users and ensure safe online experiences.

The solution provides scalable, highly efficient, AI-based detection of a broad range of malicious activity and harmful content, including terror, fraud, hate speech, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), disinformation, and more, across formats (imagery, video, audio, and text). By continuously analyzing and contextualizing malicious content, ActiveFence has created the world's largest and most comprehensive AI-training capability to power its automated, proactive content detection technology.

Unique to ActiveFence is the ability to integrate its technology with different online platforms –enabling companies of all sizes – from some of the largest tech platforms to new and emerging platforms, to engage. Once integrated, ActiveFence's proactive content detection provides near real-time analysis for a variety of violations. It uniquely provides cultural context and analysis in over 70 languages, providing an end-to-end solution for Trust & Safety teams across industries – allowing them to protect users from malicious activity and online harm proactively, minimizing violation prevalence as well as legal and brand risks.

"AI has an essential and leading role to play in keeping everyone safe online. ActiveFence leverages AI and deep industry expertise to help online platforms tackle these threats at the root, even before they reach the end user," said Iftach Orr, CTO & Co-Founder of ActiveFence. "Our technology was designed with Trust & Safety teams in mind. By allowing ActiveFence's AI to bear the burden that was traditionally left to human moderators, companies are able to improve moderator health and wellness, while efficiently scaling their Trust & Safety operations."

"Combining AI and human expert analysis is a unique and necessary technique that could help solve many challenging issues such as targeted disinformation campaigns and hate speech," said James Johnson, Managing Director at AI Breakthrough. "ActiveFence has developed an innovative, AI-based technology to prevent threats that previously had no automated solution – and in a variety of languages seldom covered by traditional content moderation."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

By using ActiveFence's technology it is now easier than ever for Trust & Safety teams to make informed decisions for the well-being of their platforms and users.

About ActiveFence

ActiveFence is the leading tool stack for Trust & Safety teams, worldwide. By relying on ActiveFence's end-to-end solution, Trust & Safety teams – of all sizes – can keep users safe from the widest spectrum of online harms, unwanted content, and malicious behavior, including child safety, disinformation, fraud, hate speech, terror, nudity, and more.

Using cutting-edge AI and a team of world-class subject-matter experts to continuously collect, analyze, and contextualize data, ActiveFence ensures that in an ever-changing world, customers are always two steps ahead of bad actors. As a result, Trust & Safety teams can be proactive and provide maximum protection to users across a multitude of abuse areas, in 70+ languages.

Backed by leading Silicon Valley investors such as CRV and Norwest, ActiveFence has raised $100M to date; employs over 300 people worldwide; and has contributed to the online safety of billions of users across the globe.

