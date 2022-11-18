Activision Blizzard Loses Partnership In China

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of America's biggest gaming companies just rage-quit China.Activision Blizzard failed to reach a renewal deal with NetEase, its Chinese partner which has helped run Blizzard's wildly popular suite of game titles in the people's republic since 2008. That means megahits including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft are now behind the Great Firewall.