18.11.2022 02:00:41
Activision Blizzard Loses Partnership In China
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.One of America's biggest gaming companies just rage-quit China.Activision Blizzard failed to reach a renewal deal with NetEase, its Chinese partner which has helped run Blizzard's wildly popular suite of game titles in the people's republic since 2008. That means megahits including Call of Duty and World of Warcraft are now behind the Great Firewall.Continue reading
