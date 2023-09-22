|
Activision Nears a Deal, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Sending Shareholders to Detention on Friday
It's been a tough week on Wall Street, as the Federal Reserve has sent investors once again into near-panic about the prospects for high interest rates for the foreseeable future. Yet it appeared as though market participants had regained their footing at least somewhat by Friday morning. Futures on major market indexes were higher early Friday, suggesting at least modest gains when the market opens.One winner to begin the day was Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), which got one step closer to finally getting its deal done with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). However, investors in another stock got schooled in Friday's premarket session, as Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) released financial results late Thursday that didn't match up with shareholder expectations. Here's the latest on these stocks.Shares of Activision Blizzard climbed almost 2% in premarket trading on Friday morning. The rise came after regulators in the U.K. suggested that a recent proposal from Microsoft could finally break the logjam that has thus far prevented its acquisition of the video game developer from moving forward.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
