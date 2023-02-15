|
Activist Billionaire Ends Disney Proxy Fight. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Iger is apparently willing to make some hard choices so billionaire investor Nelson Peltz no longer sees the need to mount a proxy battle against the entertainment giant.Peltz's Trian Partners had taken a 9.4 million share stake in Disney in January, valued at about $1 billion, with the idea of winning a seat on the board of directors. The activist investor said Disney was "a company in crisis" that had "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance," leaving it with a "balance sheet from hell."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
