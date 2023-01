Activists Target Salesforce, but Another Stock Is Monday's Big Winner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street has seemed to have a better attitude about the stock market to start 2023, and investors have liked the results so far. After steep declines in 2022, most major market benchmarks are up since New Year's Day, and many have seen substantial bounces from their lows. Stock index futures were up slightly before the start of regular trading on Monday morning, suggesting potential upward momentum for investors.There has been an uptick in interest lately from activist investors looking to take advantage of stocks trading at depressed levels. Activists made their presence felt again on Monday morning as one well-known financial institution in the space took a position in cloud computing pioneer Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). However, the gains for Salesforce stock were small compared to what shareholders in Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) enjoyed. Read on to learn everything you need to know about both stocks.Shares of Salesforce climbed between 4% and 5% in premarket trading on Monday morning. The move came after reports that Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake worth several billion dollars in the customer relationship management software specialist.Continue reading