Activities of Yanghe in Paris Set off a Craze for Chinese Baijiu

On July 3, Zhang Liandong, Chairman of Yanghe and his entourage were invited to visit the UNESCO headquarters, making it the first stop of Yanghe's cultural trip "Dream Connects the World" in Europe. Zhang believed that intangible cultural heritage is a link of mutual learning between civilizations, and like Chinese tea which has been added to the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the cultural heritage of Chinese baijiu also gains a foothold among others.

On July 4, the inauguration of "Discover the Capital of Baijiu" Photography Exhibition in France and the theme reception of "Yanghe Dream Blue, Dream Connects the World" was held at Oriental.Paris. The site showed a total of 50 wonderful pictures captured by international photographers in Suqian, the "Capital of Baijiu in China", where Yanghe is located. Eric Gaudet, a French columnist, said that the wetland soil of Suqian creates the necessary conditions for making fabulous liquor.

Yanghe liquor is the gift of wetlands. Yanghe Distillery is located where the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, Huaihe River, ancient Yellow River, Hongze Lake, Luoma Lake and Hongze Lake Wetlands meet. Suqian, Jiangsu, home to Yanghe Distillery was awarded as the "Capital of Baijiu in China" in 2012. It is known as one of the three world's main wetland spirit-producing regions, together with Scotch whisky regions, and French cognac regions.

Mr. Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, former French ambassador to China, said that wine is a bridge of communication, and Yanghe's new products are treasures representing Chinese culture and art, through which he can feel the profound Chinese liquor culture, and the world can see the beauty of Chinese culture.

Over the past centuries, Yanghe has been inheriting, developing and improving its unique liquor brewing technology which is still fully used today. Yanghe Daqu won the gold medal at the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, and it was listed among China's Eight Famous Wines at the third national wine appraisal meeting in 1979, and won the title of nationally famous wine three consecutive times.

