Activity results of AB Kauno energija of the 1 quarter of the year 2023

The Management Board of AB Kauno energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 and financial state as at March 31, 2023 and approved on April 27, 2023 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2023.

The result of Company’s business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit (before taxes) in amount of EUR 7,867 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 was EUR 4,570 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 42,809 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2022 it was EUR 32,997 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623), amounts to EUR 7,920 thousand (before taxes) (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 amounts to EUR 4,645 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 42,897 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 amounted to EUR 32,979 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity of the Company that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities as at the end of reporting period (March 31, 2023), increased from 1.33 to 1.96 during the period from the end of 2022 (the rate of the Group increased from 1.36 to 1.98). The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 is EUR 9,473 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 was EUR 6,211 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 9,542 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 was EUR 6,370 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2023 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

