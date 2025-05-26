Kauno energija AB Aktie

WKN: A0B6TU / ISIN: LT0000123010

26.05.2025 15:00:00

Activity results of AB Kauno energija of the 1 quarter of the year 2025

The Management Board of AB Kauno energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 and financial state as at March 31, 2025 and approved on May 26, 2025 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2025.

The result of Company’s business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit (before taxes) in amount of EUR 13,822 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 was EUR 8,091 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 43,301 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2024 it was EUR 36,820 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623), amounts to EUR 13,853 thousand (before taxes) (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 amounts to EUR 8,251 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 43,513 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 amounted to EUR 36,820 thousand).

The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 is EUR 16,023 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 was EUR 10,095 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 16,074 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2024 was EUR 10,272 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2025 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118

Attachment


