ActLight Signs an Agreement on Single Photon Sensitivity Technology With Leading Sensors Company

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best in class signal-to-noise ratio photodiodes, announced today that it has signed a service agreement based on its Single Photon Sensitivity technology with a leading company in the sensors market.

"Even though the terms of the agreement cannot be disclosed, we are very pleased that our innovative Single Photon Sensitivity technology attracted a leading player in the sensors field," said Maxim Gureev, Chief Technology Officer at ActLight. "The adoption of Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) array in 3D sensing chips is growing fast. The precision of 3D sensing in applications such as smartphones, cars and smart robotics will benefit from this collaboration with our customer and our talented team of engineers is already intensively working to make it happen."

About ActLight SA

ActLight SA, the start-up company founded in 2011 and based in Switzerland, focuses on the field of CMOS photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD). Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.

The patented CMOS-based photonics technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) based range meters, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on mobile and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.

