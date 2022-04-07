Actress Kate Walsh Teams Up with Eye Care Leader Alcon to Inspire Millions of Dry Eye Sufferers to Make Every Look Count

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced a partnership with actress Kate Walsh, best known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Emily in Paris, to share her journey with dry eye around the launch of its Systane® Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops. As part of the new Make Every Look Count campaign, Walsh will provide her personal testimonial about how her dry eye symptoms have impacted important moments – on- and off-screen – and how finding real relief with Systane has helped her reconnect to what matters most.

"For years, I blamed my tired eyes on the bright lights on set, too much screen time, the need for a new eye prescription and other things. After I learned I had dry eye, I went on a journey to find the right solution because the symptoms caused me to be distracted during important moments – on- and off-set,” said Walsh. "Once I found Systane, I knew I’d found an easy, on-the-go solution for my dry eye symptoms that allowed me to take charge of my day. That’s why I’m thrilled to partner with Alcon on the Make Every Look Count campaign and help launch Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops. We hope this campaign will encourage others to find what works for their dry eye symptoms, so they can reconnect with loved ones and the experiences in life that matter most.”

Introduction of Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Expands Alcon’s Portfolio of Dry Eye Solutions

Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops provides eight hours of consistent dry eye symptom relief with just one drop.2 The formula works to provide all-in-one dry eye symptom relief by hydrating and supporting all layers of the tear film.3,4,5 Its advanced, nano-droplet technology provides Alcon’s best coverage, allowing for fast-acting hydration, tear evaporation protection and long-lasting relief for a patient’s eyes.2,4 The bottle also has a one-way valve to prevent contamination, eliminating the need for preservatives in the eye drops.6

"Alcon is thrilled to partner with award-winning actress Kate Walsh for the launch of one of our highly-anticipated dry eye innovations. She’s a long-time Systane user, and we are excited to introduce a product designed to closely meet her needs as someone with dry, sensitive eyes,” said Sean Clark, General Manager, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon. "The addition of Systane Complete Preservative-Free to our portfolio means we can expand options and deliver real, long-lasting relief to help people see brilliantly at a time when dry eye symptoms are on the rise.”

Robust Multimedia Campaign Drives Consumers to Find Real Relief for Dry Eye

A full-scale, multi-channel advertising campaign will run throughout 2022, including organic and paid social content; partnerships with social media influencers detailing their experiences with dry eye; and a drive for consumers to learn more about and try Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops. In celebration of Dry Eye Awareness Month in July, Alcon will partner with an international charitable organization to help communities in need of eye care.

As part of the campaign, Walsh will inspire people experiencing dry eye symptoms to Make Every Look Count with Alcon’s newest product innovation.

Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops are available in-store and online at all major retailers.

For more information, visit Systane.com.

Important Information for the Systane Family of Products

Systane lubricant eye drops have been clinically proven to reduce the symptoms of dry eye, providing fast, long-lasting relief and comfort. Systane is the #1 recommended over-the-counter brand in the dry eye category among Eye Care Professionals.1 Systane Complete and Systane Complete Preservative-Free provide symptom relief for people who suffer from evaporative dry eye, aqueous tear-deficient dry eye or mixed dry eye. While Systane Ultra is designed for patients with aqueous deficient dry eye, Systane Balance lubricant eye drops are designed specifically for patients with evaporative dry eye associated with meibomian gland dysfunction. Systane Hydration Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops provide long-lasting hydration and restore moisture to dry eyes with HydroBoost Technology.

