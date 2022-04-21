ACTRESS KATHARINE MCPHEE FOSTER AND MINDD BRA COMPANY LAUNCH "OCEANA" INTIMATES COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF EARTH DAY

A Portion of Sales of the Cobalt Collection to Benefit Oceana, a Non-Profit Dedicated to Preserving and Restoring the World's Oceans

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDD, the first DTC bra company engineered specifically for the D+ woman, has partnered with singer and actress Katharine McPhee Foster to launch their "Oceana Collection", which will include MINDD's signature wirefree bras, underwear and bodysuits in the brand's popular (and previously sold out) Cobalt blue. 10% of proceeds from this limited-edition collection will be donated directly to ocean conservation non-profit Oceana.

MINDD, which launched in February 2020, is deeply committed to sustainability across the design, manufacturing, production and distribution of their intimates products, including reducing waste by eliminating any use of wires, plastics, and foams. MINDD bras are made in Italy in an OEKO-Tex® Certified facility, recognized as one of the most sustainable factories in the world.

"Sustainability is intrinsic to everything we do as a brand," stated Helena Kaylin, Founder of MINDD Bra Company. "Whether it's through our use of MINDD Tech, our patent-pending fit technology developed to address the key pain points of the D+ woman, or through our on-demand manufacturing and transparent production practices, we are committed to continuing to help solve for the issue on an everyday basis."

McPhee, who previously launched a capsule collection in partnership with MINDD in Fall 2021, has been a long-time supporter of environmental causes, with a strong focus on ocean conservation. She's teamed up with Oceana to publicly support the organization in the past, and jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with MINDD on a collection that would benefit the non-profit.

"I love that each year, Earth Day reminds us that we should all be doing our part to take better care of the planet that generations to come will inhabit," stated McPhee Foster. "My family at MINDD shares my commitment towards sustainability, and together, we're excited to launch this collection to benefit Oceana, which is near and dear to my heart."

The Oceana Collection features MINDD "Deep V" and "Mid V" bras ($68), underwear ($12) and bodysuits ($52), and is now available on MINDD's website. Campaign imagery featuring McPhee was captured by fashion photographers Derek and Drew Riker in Fall 2021 during a MINDD photo shoot in Malibu, CA. For more information, visit www.MINDDBra.com.

About MINDD:

MINDD is the first direct-to-consumer bra company engineered for the D+ woman, and was created by intimates industry veteran Helena Kaylin, who previously spent more than two decades in executive roles at global companies including Victoria's Secret, Lululemon, Under Armour and Calvin Klein. Despite being at the forefront of bra innovation, Kaylin (a 36DD herself) found that the industry was largely under-serving the D+ woman, who makes up more than 60% of the female shopping demographic. Kaylin created MINDD to solve for this, developing an innovative, patent-pending technology (MINDDTech™) that addresses the key pain points of the D+ woman. MINDD is a partner of Victoria's Secret, and is featured on their "Brands We Love" platform. All MINDD bras are wire-free.

