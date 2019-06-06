Actress Katie Callaway Signs With Cylence Media Management

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katie Callaway, actress known for her role as Crystal on ABC's "Nashville", has recently signed with Mike Williams & Cylence Media Management for film & television representation in both Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Established in 2010, Cylence Media Management represents actors, vocalists, models, and influencers in the fields of film, television, commercial, and print.

Katie Callaway, originally from Nashville, has an impressive list of film & television credits already associated with her name, which we should expect to skyrocket further with the new partnership. Shortly following Katie Callaway's signing with Cylence Media Management, she booked a sizable role in the upcoming feature film "Inheritance" starring Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, and Chase Crawford projected for release in 2020.

"An artist like Katie Callaway is one that only comes once in a blue moon," says Mike Williams, CEO and Head Manager of Cylence Media Management. "Many aspiring performers will claim that this industry is their priority and career, but only those with the fortitude, dedication, raw talent, attention to detail and emotional drive like Katie are the ones that breakout into consistent success on the big screen. As a multi-threat performer, from vocals to on-camera to stage, I'm personally thrilled that she's a part of our management family and we'll pull any resources needed to press her career forward."

"In an ever-changing entertainment landscape, it's a top priority for me to have a manager who is devoted to superior representation by adding critical strategy to what decisions will shape my career," says Katie Callaway, SAG / AFTRA actress. "Cylence Media Management provides me with consistent communication and methodical planning to grow my career as a professional actress."

Before moving to Los Angeles, Katie Callaway got her education at both Auburn University & Belmont University to obtain her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. With a background in musical theatre, Katie Callaway has met and worked with Broadway influences such as Jason Robert Brown, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Ted Chapin, Judy Blazer and Jen Waldman.

Prior to signing with Cylence Media Management, Katie Callaway was primarily known for her previous role as Crystal in ABC's "Nashville" recurring in season 4 opposite Will Chase and Hayden Panettiere.

Moving forward, Katie Callaway will now have representation from Cylence Media Management for all of her professional performing endeavors across the United States. Cylence Media is a multi-faceted entertainment company centralized in Los Angeles, California and Atlanta, GA specializing in talent management, strategic content and talent development with marketing across the Southeast and California areas.

