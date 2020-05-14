Acts of Kindness: Wynnum Plaza delivers essential supplies and support to those in need

BRISBANE, Australia, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynnum Plaza is delivering care packages to community members who are struggling to buy the essentials during COVID-19, including the elderly, disadvantaged families and people with disability.

The care packs are made up of basic staples including breakfast condiments, bread, eggs, milk, tea and coffee, soap, tissues, hand sanitiser, kitchen wipes, disinfectant sprays and magazines or puzzle books.

Wynnum Retail Management General Manager Michael Belfield said the care packs are a way for the Centre to give back and support the community during this challenging time.

"We know that our community is doing it tough right now, with many families not being able to afford groceries and some vulnerable groups not being able to leave their homes," Mr Belfield said.

"We've worked with our retailers to find a way to deliver these essential items straight to the doorsteps of those community members in need, and we will be continuing to deliver these care packs to homes across the Bayside for the next four weeks. If they can't get to the Centre, we'll bring the Centre to them!"

"It's only a small gesture of support for those doing it tough, but something we felt we needed to do to ensure we continued to support the Bayside community who have always supported us."

One of the first recipients of the care packs was Lota resident Jo Longley, 62, who is suffering from broken ribs and has been unable to leave her home to collect basic goods.

"When people do lovely things like this it really enforces your faith in the community and the good deeds and as they say we are in this together," Jo said.

Wynnum Plaza will also be delivering frontline workers in the Bayside area a free coffee in appreciation of their efforts in keeping communities operational and safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free coffees will be delivered to local essential workers within education, aged care, emergency services and healthcare during the month of May. Coffees have already been delivered to the hard-working teachers at Wynnum State School.

Wynnum Plaza's care pack and free coffee initiatives have been made possible by the support of valuable retailers and partners including Donut King, Taste the Aroma, Michel's Patisserie, Dollar Stretcher, Nextra Wynnum Plaza, St Peter's Anglican Church and the Bayside Patrol Group.

