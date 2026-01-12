Actuate Says Elraglusib Combo Boosts Survival In Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (ACTU) on Monday said it presented new survival and biomarker data from its Phase 2 clinical program evaluating elraglusib for metastatic pancreatic cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI), held January 9, 2026.

The data were derived from the Actuate 1801-Part 3B randomized Phase 2 study assessing elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP), a standard first-line chemotherapy regimen for metastatic pancreatic cancer. According to the company, the expanded dataset provides additional evidence that the elraglusib and GnP combination improves survival compared with GnP alone.

The trial enrolled 286 patients across 60 clinical sites in six countries. The primary efficacy endpoints were met, with a median overall survival of 10.1 months in the elraglusib/GnP arm versus 7.2 months in the GnP-only arm. The results were statistically significant, with a hazard ratio of 0.62.

The 12-month survival rate increased to 44.4% in patients receiving elraglusib compared with 22.3% for chemotherapy alone. The 24-month survival rate rose to 12.9% versus 2.6%, respectively.

Actuate said the findings support the potential of elraglusib to address a significant unmet need in metastatic pancreatic cancer and plans to further advance the program.