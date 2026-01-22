|
22.01.2026 08:59:38
AcuCort Signs Glenmark Deal To Market Zeqmelit In Six European Countries
(RTTNews) - AcuCort AB (ACUC.ST), a Swedish biotechnology company, on Thursday said it has signed a commercial agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK.NS) for the marketing and distribution of Zeqmelit in six European countries, including Germany.
The financial terms were not disclosed.
The agreement marks a key step in AcuCort's international expansion strategy.
Under the agreement, which replaces a previously announced letter of intent, Glenmark will be responsible for commercialisation in Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine, covering a combined population of more than 160 million.
The marketing authorisation applications are expected to be filed in the second half of 2026.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is currently trading 1.96% higher at INR 1,979.20 on the National Stock Exchange.
On Wednesday, AcuCort AB closed trading 0.16% higher at SEK 0.6110 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.