AcuCort Signs Glenmark Deal To Market Zeqmelit In Six European Countries

(RTTNews) - AcuCort AB (ACUC.ST), a Swedish biotechnology company, on Thursday said it has signed a commercial agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK.NS) for the marketing and distribution of Zeqmelit in six European countries, including Germany.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement marks a key step in AcuCort's international expansion strategy.

Under the agreement, which replaces a previously announced letter of intent, Glenmark will be responsible for commercialisation in Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine, covering a combined population of more than 160 million.

The marketing authorisation applications are expected to be filed in the second half of 2026.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is currently trading 1.96% higher at INR 1,979.20 on the National Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, AcuCort AB closed trading 0.16% higher at SEK 0.6110 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

