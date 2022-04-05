+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
05.04.2022 12:16:45

Acuity Brands Q2 Profit Climbs, Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Margin Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Industrial technology company Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income was $75.3 million, up 19.7 percent from last year's $62.9 million.

Earnings per share of $2.13 increased 22.4 percent from $1.74 in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $91.0 million or $2.57 per share, compared to $76.7 million or $2.12 in the prior year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Gross margin, meanwhile, declined 170 basis points to 41.7 percent from 43.4 percent over the prior year but was flat sequentially over the first quarter of 2022.

Net sales for the quarter were $909.1 million, an increase of 17.1 percent from last year's $776.6 million. Analysts were looking for sales of $884.62 million for the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Acuity Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Acuity Brands Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Acuity Brands Inc. 168,00 0,00% Acuity Brands Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg belastet: Asiens Börsen im Minus
Die Märkte in Fernost müssen am Mittwoch Verluste hinnnehmen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen