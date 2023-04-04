|
04.04.2023 12:32:36
Acuity Brands Q2 Profit Tops Estimates; Net Sales Up 4%
(RTTNews) - Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) reported that its second quarter adjusted EPS increased 19 percent year-over-year. The company grew sales in both its lighting and spaces businesses, for the quarter.
Second quarter net income increased to $83.2 million from $75.3 million, last year. Earnings per share was $2.57, an increase of 20.7 percent, compared to the prior year.
Adjusted operating profit was $132.1 million in the second quarter, an increase of 7.7 percent, compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.06, compared to $2.57. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales were $943.6 million, an increase of 3.8 percent from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $958.47 million in revenue.
Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls generated net sales of $890.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of 3.2 percent. Intelligent Spaces Group generated net sales of $58.2 million, an increase of 16.4 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Acuity Brands Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Acuity Brands Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Acuity Brands Inc.
|148,00
|-11,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.