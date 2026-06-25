Acuity Brands Aktie

Acuity Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 813307 / ISIN: US00508Y1029

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25.06.2026 17:50:54

Acuity Stock Jumps 21% On Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

(RTTNews) - Acuity Inc. (AYI) stock surged 21.37 percent, gaining $65.27 to $370.79 on Thursday, after the company reported higher third-quarter earnings and revenue compared with the same period last year, exceeding investor expectations.

The stock is currently trading at $370.79, compared with its previous close of $305.51 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares opened at $349.89 and traded between $335.76 and $372.14 during the session. Trading volume reached 569,927 shares, above the average daily volume of 399,325 shares.

The company reported third-quarter net income of $141 million, or $4.56 per share, compared with $98.4 million, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, adjusted earnings were $164.3 million, or $5.31 per share. Revenue increased 1.7% to $1.198 billion from $1.178 billion in the prior-year quarter.

AYI shares have traded between $257.04 and $380.17 over the past 52 weeks.

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