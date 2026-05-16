Erasca Aktie
WKN DE: A3CU1G / ISIN: US29479A1088
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16.05.2026 16:41:01
Acuta Capital Bet on Erasca (ERAS) and Targeted Cancer Treatments With a 354,575 Share Buy
According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Acuta Capital Partners, LLC initiated a new position in Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) during the first quarter. The fund acquired 354,575 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $4.19 million based on the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the stake rose to $5.74 million, a change reflecting both the share addition and price fluctuations during the quarter.Erasca, Inc. is a biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California, focused on discovering and developing therapies for cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company leverages a robust pipeline of oral targeted inhibitors, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology. Its strategy centers on advancing clinical candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action to establish a competitive edge in targeted cancer therapeutics.Acuta Capital’s new Erasca position isn’t in the firm’s top five, but it’s a significant bet. It was the seventh largest position out of 27 at the end of March. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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