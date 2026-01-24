Confidence Aktie
WKN DE: A3EFHW / ISIN: JP3306470000
|
24.01.2026 18:04:22
ACV Auctions Draws a $9 Million Vote of Confidence Despite a 60% Stock Drop
On January 23, Iridian Asset Management disclosed a buy of 1,108,301 shares of ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA), an estimated $8.97 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated January 23, Iridian Asset Management increased its position in ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) by 1,108,301 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the additional shares is $8.97 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end stake was valued at $23.97 million, a net position change of $5.33 million that includes both new purchases and changes in share price.Top five holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!