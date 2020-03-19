Ad Council, along with White House, CDC, HHS and Major Media Networks, to Launch National PSAs in response to Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ad Council is working in collaboration with the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and major media networks to launch a series of national public service ads (PSAs) and multi-channel content to provide critical and urgent messages to the American public. The creative assets focus on reaching high-risk populations and the general public with messages around social distancing, personal hygiene and mental health. The PSAs direct audiences to visit www.coronavirus.gov, a centralized resource that includes up-to-date information on the crisis.

The country's largest media companies have committed to use their channels to support consistent messaging across TV, radio, social media, outdoor and digital media. These include ABC/Walt Disney Television, Charter Communications, Comcast, Fox Corporation, National Association of Broadcasters, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia.

"The COVID-19 virus has impacted our lives in every possible way," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "Our hope is that these new PSAs will provide the critical and urgent messaging that will allow us to educate, protect and support our communities across the country as we navigate this uncharted territory together. These efforts are the result of an amazing coalition of leaders across the communications and marketing industries who have offered their talent, services, channels and platforms. The business community's generosity, compassion, and commitment to do good is both inspiring and essential in this critical time of need."

The following creative assets were developed in partnership with the Ad Council and the White House:

NBCUniversal is creating a series of videos (TV and digital) and social graphics, available in both English and Spanish, to inform high-risk populations and the general public about the steps they can take to protect themselves and how they can help slow of the spread of coronavirus.

National broadcast PSAs featuring the Surgeon General will communicate the most important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk. That script, developed by Group SJR, will also be available as a template for media companies to create assets with their own public health officials.

The following creative assets were developed in partnership with the Ad Council and media companies and platforms:

ViacomCBS is leveraging its portfolio of brands to deliver multi-platform PSA campaigns that educate audiences around public health imperatives related to COVID-19. In partnership with the Ad Council, ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth Brands led by MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, CMT and VH1, launched #AloneTogether, a national social and talent led campaign that educates audiences on the importance of social distancing and drives unity through entertainment. Available in English and Spanish, the campaign will also be tailored and supported by Nickelodeon, BET, CBS and CBS All Access, Awesomeness, Pluto TV and Showtime. CBS is rolling out a "We're In This Together" campaign that will include essential public health messages. Additionally, Nickelodeon is preparing a prosocial campaign featuring characters like SpongeBob SquarePants offering kids and families tips on staying informed and engaged through PSAs and suggestions for at-home activities.

The Atlantic's internal creative studio is developing customized digital creative that provides access to relevant information.

iHeartMedia will support messaging around social distancing and high-risk populations, among other important COVID-19-related topics, across their network of stations.

ABC/Walt Disney Television is working on priority messaging for parents and families for distribution across their channels and platforms.

All PSAs and content will air and run in time and space that will be donated by the media. For media assets, visit http://coronavirus.adcouncilkit.org/ or PSACentral.

