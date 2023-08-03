Ad hoc announcement: GAM Holding AG announces first half 2023 results

03 August 2023

GAM Holding AG announces first half 2023 results

Financial highlights

Total assets under management ( AuM ) were CHF 6 8 . 0 billion as at 30 June 202 3 , with Investment Management at CHF 2 1 . 9 billion and Fund Management Services at CHF 46 .1 billion, compared to a total of CHF 75.0 billion as at 31 December 202 2 .

The reduction in Investment Management AuM was driven by net outflows of CHF 2.2 billion offset by positive market movement and foreign exchange movements of CHF 0.9 billion .

F und Management Services saw net outflow s of CHF 6 . 9 billion , partially offset by net positive market and foreign exchange movements of CHF 1.2 billion.

Investment performance continues to be strong. Year to date as at 30 June 2023, 71% of AuM in GAM funds outperformed their respective benchmarks. Over three-years, 90% of AuM outperformed their respective benchmarks, compared to 55% as at 31 December 2022.

Underlying loss before tax was CHF 22.5 million compared to CHF 15.4 million for the first half of 202 2 .

IFRS net loss was CHF 71.2 million compared to CHF 275.2 million for the first half of 2022.



David Jacob, Chairman GAM Holding AG said: "Our first half results demonstrate the challenges which GAM faces, which are among the reasons why the Board continues to recommend the Liontrust offer to GAM shareholders. Our investment teams continue to excel, but the need for corporate stability is essential to give our clients confidence to allocate to our strategies. The stable platform and investment that will be provided by the combined group, once the Liontrust offer is completed, gives our shareholders an opportunity to participate in future value creation.”

Investment Management assets and flows

Assets under management movements (CHF bn)

Capability Opening AuM

1 Jan 2023 Net flows

H1 2023 Market/FX

H1 2023 Closing AuM

30 June 2023 Fixed income 10.3 (1.0) 0.2 9.5 Equity 4.8 (0.2) 0.4 5.0 Alternatives 1.5 (0.4) - 1.1 Multi asset 6.6 (0.6) 0.3 6.3 Total 23.2 (2.2) 0.9 21.9

Net flows by capability

Our fixed income strategies saw net client outflows of CHF 1.0 billion. In equities, net outflows amounted to CHF 0.2 billion, and our multi asset strategies saw outflows of CHF 0.6 billion. Alternatives recorded net outflows of CHF 0.4 billion.



Fund Management Services assets and flows

Assets under management movements (CHF bn)

Fond domicile Opening AuM

1 Jan 2023 Net flows

H1 2023 Market/FX

H1 2023 Closing AuM

30 June 2023 Rest of Europe 39.7 (2.1) 0.8 38.4 Switzerland 12.1 (4.8) 0.4 7.7 Total 51.8 (6.9) 1.2 46.1

As at 30 June 2023, AuM decreased to CHF 46.1 billion from CHF 51.8 billion as at 31 December 2022, with net outflows of CHF 6.9 billion partially offset by net positive market and foreign exchange movements of CHF 1.2 billion.



H1 2023 Group financial results

IFRS net loss after tax was CHF 71.2 million, compared with CHF 275.2 million in the first half of 2022. The loss in the first half of 2023 was mainly driven by the underlying net loss after tax of CHF 23.9 million and non-core items of CHF 47.3 million. Non-core items include the impairment of legacy brand intangible of CHF 43.2 million which was originally created by the acquisition of GAM by Julius Baer in 2005.

Net management fees and commissions in the first half of 2023 totalled CHF 68.0 million, down from CHF 90.9 million in the first half of 2022 due primarily to lower average assets under management.

Underlying net performance fees totalled CHF 3.3 million, increased from CHF 2.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Underlying personnel expenses decreased by 21% to CHF 49.0 million in the first half of 2023, compared with CHF 62.1 million in first half of 2022. Fixed personnel costs decreased by 14%, driven by continued lower headcount. Headcount stood at 519 FTEs as at 30 June 2023, compared with 541 FTEs as at 31 December 2022 and 594 FTEs as at 30 June 2022. Variable compensation fell to CHF 6.4 million from CHF 12.5 million in the first half of 2022, mainly due to lower management fees. This compares to IFRS personnel expenses of CHF 49.2 million. The difference between the underlying and the IFRS personnel expenses of CHF 0.2 million relates to a reorganisation costs.1

Underlying general expenses were CHF 34.3 million, down from CHF 37.9 million in the corresponding period last year. Decreases in costs related to technology, data and research and occupancy. This compares to IFRS general expenses of CHF 37.7 million. The difference between the underlying and the IFRS general expenses of CHF 3.4 million mainly relates to the professional and consulting fees.

The underlying operating margin stood at negative 28.5%, compared with negative 17.1 % in the first half of 2022, primarily driven by a 22.2% fall in net fee and commission income, partially offset by the 21% decline in personnel and general expenses.

The underlying pre-tax loss was CHF 22.5 million, compared to a CHF 15.4 million underlying pre-tax loss in the first half of 2022. The loss was driven mainly by lower net fee and commission income partially offset by lower personnel and lower general expenses. This compares to an IFRS net loss before tax of CHF 70.6 million.

The underlying income taxes was a tax expense of CHF 1.4 million, representing effective tax rate of negative 6.2% compared a tax credit of CHF 1.4 million the first half of 2022. The movement in the effective tax rate was primarily driven by changes in a tax credit between H1 2023 and a tax charge in H1 2022.1

Diluted underlying losses per share were negative CHF 0.15, compared to negative of CHF 0.09 in the first half of 2022 resulting from the underlying net loss. This compares to a diluted IFRS earnings per share of negative CHF 0.45.

Liquidity and capital management

Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2023 were CHF 83.6 million, down from CHF 137.9 million as at 31 December 2022 and CHF 171.7 million as at 30 June 2022. This reduction was driven by the underlying loss, annual bonus payments relating to 2022 and the impact of cash classified as assets held for sale (CHF 23.5 million) as at 30 June 2023.

Adjusted tangible equity as at 30 June 2023 was CHF 47.9 million, down from CHF 68.7 million as at 31 December 2022 and CHF 164.3 million as at the end of 30 June 2022. The main contributors to this decrease were the IFRS net loss after tax (adjusted for intangibles), pension remeasurements, investment in the platform and foreign exchange movements. See page 26 of our Annual Report 2022 for full definition of adjusted tangible equity.

As at 30 June 2023, the Group had no financial debt, as in previous years. However, in July 2023 the Group drew down on its loan facilities with Liontrust Asset Management PLC.

Materials relating to the results (Half Year Report and press release) are available at www.gam.com.

Upcoming events:





18 August 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting

19 October 2023 Q3 2023 Interim Statement

GAM

GAM is an independent investment manager that is listed in Switzerland. Total assets under management were CHF 68 billion as at 30 June 2023, with Investment Management at CHF 21.9 billion and Fund Management Services at CHF 46.1 billion. GAM has global distribution with offices in 14 countries and is geographically diverse with clients in almost every continent. It has 3,500 clients globally, of which c. 2,700 are based in Europe. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments was founded in 1983 and its registered office is at Hardstrasse 201 Zurich, 8037 Switzerland.

Liontrust

Liontrust is an independent, specialist asset manager established in 1995, listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1999 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Headquartered on the Strand in London with additional offices in Edinburgh and Luxemburg, Liontrust had £30.5 billion in AuMA as at 16 June 2023. Liontrust seeks to enable investors to enjoy a better financial future through investing in a range of global equities, fixed income, sustainable investment and multi-asset portfolios and funds.

1 For further information, see note 7 of the consolidated financial statements in the H1 2023 Report.

