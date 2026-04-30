OC Oerlikon Corporation Aktie
WKN: 863037 / ISIN: CH0000816824
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30.04.2026 06:30:06
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release
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OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Q1 with strong order intake; progress on efficiency measures on track
Key figures as of March 31, 2026 (CHF million, rounded1)
1 Due to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures
Oerlikon delivers strong orders amid positive momentum in materials and equipment
Oerlikon delivered order intake in Q1 at CHF 455m, up 18% organically year-over-year. Sales increased by 5% organically to CHF 378m.
This quarter was marked by heightened geopolitical tensions affecting global markets, increased volatility and FX headwinds, with the Swiss Franc appreciating against all major currencies. Thanks to its global footprint and exposure to diversified end markets, the company demonstrated strong resilience.
Aviation and general industries customers remained focused on securing the supply of certain critical materials, particularly Yttrium and Tungsten. This drove volume growth in the materials business, which, together with higher raw materials prices, contributed to the strong level of orders and sales. Other end markets including automotive, tooling and luxury continued to face headwinds, in line with the company’s expectations.
From a regional perspective, APAC continued to perform strongly, the Americas showed positive momentum reflected in solid order intake and Europe showed signs of stabilization.
Following the performance in Q1 and based on the current order backlog, Oerlikon reaffirms its full-year guidance.
Additional Information
The media release can be found at www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases and www.oerlikon.com/ir.
About Oerlikon
Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global leader in surface technologies and advanced materials. With a unique portfolio spanning surface engineering, high-performance materials, coating equipment and components, we make products better by enhancing performance, efficiency and sustainability. Oerlikon serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, medical, luxury, semiconductors and tooling. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, Oerlikon operates in 38 countries with approximately 9,300 employees, achieving sales of CHF 1.6 billion in 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Disclaimer
The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2318492
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2318492 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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