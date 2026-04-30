OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release



30-Apr-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



First Quarter 2026 trading update Pfaeffikon Schwyz, Switzerland, April 30, 2026 Q1 with strong order intake; progress on efficiency measures on track Orders and sales increased by 18% and 5% respectively year-over-year at constant FX

Performance was driven by materials, with higher prices and volumes contributing, particularly in aviation and general industries

After a positive start in 2026, Oerlikon confirms its 2026 financial guidance provided in February Key figures as of March 31, 2026 (CHF million, rounded1) Q1’26 Q1’25

% Change Comparable2

% Change

Order intake 455 421 +17.9% +7.9% Sales 378 391 +5.3% -3.3% 1 Due to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures

2 Adjusted for FX effects; there was no M&A impact in the comparable period Oerlikon delivers strong orders amid positive momentum in materials and equipment Oerlikon delivered order intake in Q1 at CHF 455m, up 18% organically year-over-year. Sales increased by 5% organically to CHF 378m. This quarter was marked by heightened geopolitical tensions affecting global markets, increased volatility and FX headwinds, with the Swiss Franc appreciating against all major currencies. Thanks to its global footprint and exposure to diversified end markets, the company demonstrated strong resilience. Aviation and general industries customers remained focused on securing the supply of certain critical materials, particularly Yttrium and Tungsten. This drove volume growth in the materials business, which, together with higher raw materials prices, contributed to the strong level of orders and sales. Other end markets including automotive, tooling and luxury continued to face headwinds, in line with the company’s expectations. From a regional perspective, APAC continued to perform strongly, the Americas showed positive momentum reflected in solid order intake and Europe showed signs of stabilization. Following the performance in Q1 and based on the current order backlog, Oerlikon reaffirms its full-year guidance. Additional Information The media release can be found at www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases and www.oerlikon.com/ir . About Oerlikon Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global leader in surface technologies and advanced materials. With a unique portfolio spanning surface engineering, high-performance materials, coating equipment and components, we make products better by enhancing performance, efficiency and sustainability. Oerlikon serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, medical, luxury, semiconductors and tooling. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, Oerlikon operates in 38 countries with approximately 9,300 employees, achieving sales of CHF 1.6 billion in 2025. For further information, please contact: Sandra Wiesner

Head of Marketing and Communications

Tel: +41 58 360 96 29

sandra.wiesner@oerlikon.co m Aymeric Jamin

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 58 360 96 59

aymeric.jamin@oerlikon.com

www.oerlikon.com Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as “Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document. The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.

End of Inside Information