OC Oerlikon Corporation Aktie

OC Oerlikon Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863037 / ISIN: CH0000816824

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.04.2026 06:30:06

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release

OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release

30-Apr-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Quarter 2026 trading update

Pfaeffikon Schwyz, Switzerland, April 30, 2026

Q1 with strong order intake; progress on efficiency measures on track

  • Orders and sales increased by 18% and 5% respectively year-over-year at constant FX
  • Performance was driven by materials, with higher prices and volumes contributing, particularly in aviation and general industries
  • After a positive start in 2026, Oerlikon confirms its 2026 financial guidance provided in February
<div> <!-- sh_cad_5 --><p><span><span><strong> </strong></span></span></p> <p><span><span>Key figures as of March 31, 2026 (CHF million, rounded<sup>1</sup>)</span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p> </p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_7 --><p><span><span><span><sup> </sup></span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3 style="font-weight: normal;"><span><span><strong>Q1’26 </strong></span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3 style="font-weight: normal;"><span><span><strong>Q1’25 </strong></span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <h3 style="font-weight: normal;"><br/><span><span><strong>% Change Comparable</strong><sup>2</sup></span></span></h3> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <h3 style="font-weight: normal;"><br/><span><span><strong>% Change<br/>   </strong></span></span></h3> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_8 --><p><span><span><strong>Order intake</strong></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_9 --><p><span><span><span><strong>455</strong></span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_10 --><p><span><span><span><strong>421</strong></span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_11 --><p><span><span><span><strong>+17.9%</strong></span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_12 --><p><span><span><span><strong>+7.9%</strong></span></span></span></p> </td> </tr><tr><td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_13 --><p><span><span><strong>Sales</strong></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_14 --><p><span><span><span><strong>378</strong></span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_15 --><p><span><span><span><strong>391</strong></span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_16 --><p><span><span><span><strong>+5.3%</strong></span></span></span></p> </td> <td style="vertical-align: middle;"> <!-- sh_cad_17 --><p><span><span><span><strong>-3.3%</strong></span><span><sup><strong> </strong></sup></span></span></span></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table><!-- sh_cad_18 --><p><span><span><span><sup>1 </sup></span><span>Due to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures</span><br/><span><sup>2 </sup></span><span>Adjusted for FX effects; there was no M&A impact in the comparable period</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_19 --></p> <p><span><span><strong> </strong></span></span></p> <p><span><span><strong>Oerlikon delivers strong orders amid positive momentum in materials and equipment</strong></span></span><!-- sh_cad_20 --></p> <p><span><span>Oerlikon delivered order intake in Q1 at CHF 455m, up 18% organically year-over-year. Sales increased by 5% organically to CHF 378m.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_21 --></p> <p><span><span>This quarter was marked by heightened geopolitical tensions affecting global markets, increased volatility and FX headwinds, with the Swiss Franc appreciating against all major currencies. Thanks to its global footprint and exposure to diversified end markets, the company demonstrated strong resilience.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_22 --></p> <p><span><span>Aviation and general industries customers remained focused on securing the supply of certain critical materials, particularly Yttrium and Tungsten. This drove volume growth in the materials business, which, together with higher raw materials prices, contributed to the strong level of orders and sales. Other end markets including automotive, tooling and luxury continued to face headwinds, in line with the company’s expectations.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_23 --></p> <p><span><span>From a regional perspective, APAC continued to perform strongly, the Americas showed positive momentum reflected in solid order intake and Europe showed signs of stabilization.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_24 --></p> <p><span><span>Following the performance in Q1 and based on the current order backlog, Oerlikon reaffirms its full-year guidance.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_25 --></p> <p> </p> <h3 style="font-weight: normal;"><span><span><strong>Additional Information </strong></span></span></h3> <!-- sh_cad_26 --><p><span><span>The media release can be found at <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=49c99c69bd5a07347571d72025194c46&application_id=2318492&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases</u></span></a> and <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=625b535220291ff3d2906d536d4f018e&application_id=2318492&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>www.oerlikon.com/ir</u></span></a>.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_27 --></p> <p> </p> <h3 style="font-weight: normal;"><span><span><strong>About Oerlikon </strong></span></span></h3> <!-- sh_cad_28 --><p><span><span>Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global leader in surface technologies and advanced materials. With a unique portfolio spanning surface engineering, high-performance materials, coating equipment and components, we make products better by enhancing performance, efficiency and sustainability. Oerlikon serves a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, energy, medical, luxury, semiconductors and tooling. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, Oerlikon operates in 38 countries with approximately 9,300 employees, achieving sales of CHF 1.6 billion in 2025.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_29 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="contact"><p><span><span><span><strong style="text-decoration: none;">For further information, please contact:</strong></span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_30 --></p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td style="vertical-align: top; width: 45%;"><span><span><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Sandra Wiesner<br/> Head of Marketing and Communications</span></span></span></span><br/><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Tel: +41 58 360 96 29</span></span></span></span></span><br/><a href="mailto:sandra.wiesner@oerlikon.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><u><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span><span>sandra.wiesner@oerlikon.co<span>m</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></u></a></span></span></td> <td style="vertical-align: top;"> <!-- sh_cad_31 --><p><span><span><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Aymeric Jamin<br/> Head of Investor Relations</span></span></span></span><br/><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">Tel: +41 58 360 96 59</span></span></span></span></span></span></span><br/><span><span><a href="mailto:aymeric.jamin@oerlikon.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;">aymeric.jamin@oerlikon.com</span></span></span></span></span></a><br/><u><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span style="font-style: inherit;"><span style="font-weight: inherit;"><span><span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=655e329c11fe81518f62f40b7d4c9a41&application_id=2318492&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span>www.oerlikon.com</span></a></span></span></span></span></span></span></u></span></span><!-- sh_cad_32 --></p> </td> </tr></tbody></table></div><div markup="disclaimer"><p><span><span><strong>Disclaimer</strong><br/> OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as “Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_33 --></p> <p><span><span>The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_34 --></p> <p><span><span>This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_35 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/>End of Inside Information<hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">OC Oerlikon</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Churerstrasse 120</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 58 360 96 96</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 58 360 91 96</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">info@oerlikon.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">www.oerlikon.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0000816824</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">863037</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2318492</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of Announcement</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_36 --><p> 2318492  30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318492&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a" alt="" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> </div> <div class="col-md-12 col-xs-12 blue-link"> <div> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" style="float: left; padding-right: 26px;"> <img src="https://images.finanzen.at/images/unsortiert/wertpapierdepot-absichern-aktienchart-boerse-750493204-260.jpg"> </a> <div class="clear"></div> <strong> <a class="news_title" href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien! </a> <br> </strong> <span> Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere">Aktien</a> erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu! <br> </span> <a href="https://ratgeber.finanzen.at/wertpapiere" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" class="float-right"> Jetzt informieren! </a> </div> </div> </div> <script> if (!$(".entry-content img").hasClass("img-responsive")) { $(".entry-content img").addClass("img-responsive"); } </script> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release", "datePublished": "2026-04-30T04:30:06.0000000Z", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://www.finanzen.at/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1036083665", "author": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "EQS Group", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://styles.finanzen.at/cache/css/dist/images/logo-finanzen-ch.svg", "width": "3.125rem", "height": "23.75rem" } } } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div id="fin-mgid-1904702"></div> <script> var winW = window.innerWidth || window.document.documentElement.clientWidth || window.document.body.clientWidth; var winVp = ((window.screen && screen.availWidth && (screen.availWidth < 992)) || winW < 992) ? 'm' : 'd'; if (winVp == "d") { let finMgidWidget = document.getElementById("fin-mgid-1904702"); finMgidWidget.setAttribute("data-widget-id", "1904702"); finMgidWidget.setAttribute("data-type", "_mgwidget"); (function (w, q) { w[q] = w[q] || []; w[q].push(["_mgc.load"]) })(window, "_mgq"); } </script> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <div class="box"> <div class="div_inline"> <div> <h2 class="box-headline"> Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG </h2> </div> <a href="/nachrichten/oc_oerlikon" title="Nachrichten zu OC Oerlikon Corporation AG" class="headline footer-more">mehr Nachrichten</a></div> <div class="spacer-10"></div> <ul class="box-nav" id="detail-navigation"> <li class="active" id="relevantNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Relevant</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="allNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">Alle</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class="" id="companyNews"> <a data-toggle="pill">vom Unternehmen</a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> <li class=" last" id="helpNews"> <a data-toggle="pill"><span><div class="image_icon_questionmark"></div></span></a> <span class="icon-set-arrow icon-down-blue"></span> </li> </ul> <div id="detail-news-table" class="table-responsive"> <div class="table-responsive"> <table class="table table-small no-margin-bottom table-hover"> <colgroup> <col class="date_time" /> <col class="external_news_indicator" /> <col class="last" /> </colgroup> <tr> <td > 30.04.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/aufschlage-in-zuerich-spi-letztendlich-mit-kursplus-1036087833" title="Aufschläge in Zürich: SPI letztendlich mit Kursplus">Aufschläge in Zürich: SPI letztendlich mit Kursplus</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 30.04.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-aktuell-spi-klettert-am-donnerstagnachmittag-1036086945" title="SPI aktuell: SPI klettert am Donnerstagnachmittag">SPI aktuell: SPI klettert am Donnerstagnachmittag</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 30.04.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/optimismus-in-zuerich-spi-am-mittag-auf-gruenem-terrain-1036085794" title="Optimismus in Zürich: SPI am Mittag auf grünem Terrain">Optimismus in Zürich: SPI am Mittag auf grünem Terrain</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 30.04.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/zurueckhaltung-in-zuerich-spi-zum-start-im-minus-1036085105" title="Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI zum Start im Minus">Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI zum Start im Minus</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 30.04.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-announcementpursuant-to-art-53-lrnews-release-1036083665" title="Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release">Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 30.04.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/ad-hoc-mitteilung-gemassart-53-des-kotierungsreglement-krmedienmitteilung-1036083666" title="Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 des Kotierungsreglement (KR) Medienmitteilung">Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 des Kotierungsreglement (KR) Medienmitteilung</a> <span class="news_source">(EQS Group)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 24.04.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a class="wrap-text" href="/nachrichten/aktien/spi-wert-oc-oerlikon-aktie-so-viel-verlust-ware-bei-einem-investment-in-oc-oerlikon-von-vor-5-jahren-angefallen-1036058910" title="SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 5 Jahren angefallen">SPI-Wert OC Oerlikon-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in OC Oerlikon von vor 5 Jahren angefallen</a> <span class="news_source">(finanzen.at)</span> </td> </tr> <tr> <td > 17.04.26<div class="news_reads" title="noch selten gelesen"><div class="percent_20"></div></div> </td> <td > </td> <td > <a