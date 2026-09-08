OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Results Forecast

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release



08-Sep-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Capital Markets Day 2026 Pfaeffikon, Schwyz, Switzerland, September 8, 2026 Mission 2030: Oerlikon targets more than CHF 2 billion sales by 2030 Sales of more than CHF 2 billion by 2030, representing approximately 6% average annual organic growth at constant exchange rates



Operational EBITDA margin of more than 20% by 2030



Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of more than 10% by 2030 Oerlikon today hosts its Capital Markets Day in Zurich, providing investors, analysts and the media with an update on the company’s strategy, growth opportunities and Mission 2030 financial targets. Having completed its transformation into a focused pure play, Oerlikon is entering a new phase of value creation. Through its technology toolbox and integrated business model, the company has established itself as a global leader in material science engineering, helping customers make products perform better, last longer and operate more efficiently. The company combines coating services, components, advanced materials and equipment in a unique business model designed to deliver significant customer value and generate attractive long-term shareholder returns. Oerlikon serves customers across 10 industries which are supported by structural growth trends including rising global air travel, increasing power generation (critical for AI data centers) and electrification needs, semiconductor expansion and defense modernization. Across these markets, customers rely on Oerlikon to improve performance, reliability, efficiency and product lifetime. To address these needs, Oerlikon deploys a technology toolbox that includes physical vapor deposition (PVD), chemical vapor deposition (CVD), thermal spray, advanced materials and advanced manufacturing technologies. The company commercializes these technologies through its integrated business model, combining Coating Services, Components and Materials & Equipment. This broad market exposure reduces dependence on any single product, customer or end market while creating opportunities to leverage technologies, capabilities and customer relationships across industries. Oerlikon’s technologies typically represent only a small proportion of a customer’s total system cost but can have a significant effect on performance, reliability, efficiency and product lifetime. In aerospace, for example, Oerlikon’s technologies account for less than 0.1% of an aircraft engine’s cost but are mission-critical for its operation. At today’s event, management will explain how this value proposition, combined with high technological barriers to entry, deep customer relationships, global innovation capabilities, local execution and a disciplined financial framework will support resilient growth, high capital efficiency and long-term shareholder value creation. Mission 2030 financial targets Oerlikon today announces its Mission 2030 financial targets: Sales of more than CHF 2 billion, representing approximately 6% average annual organic growth at constant exchange rates

Operational EBITDA margin of more than 20%

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of more than 10% These targets reflect the company’s confidence in the growth potential of its end markets, supported by structural growth trends in aerospace, semiconductors, power generation, defense and electrification. They are underpinned by Oerlikon’s regional operating model, innovation capabilities, disciplined capital allocation and ongoing operational excellence initiatives. Driving resilient and profitable growth Demand for Oerlikon’s solutions is driven by customers’ need to improve performance, reliability, efficiency, durability and sustainability. Across its businesses, Oerlikon provides critical performance enhancements that represent a relatively small portion of customers’ overall costs, creating attractive value propositions and long-term customer relationships. In aerospace, Oerlikon serves all major aircraft engine manufacturers. Its coatings, components and materials are used in both new engines and the growing maintenance, repair and overhaul market, where they improve efficiency and enable components to withstand extreme operating conditions. Global engine maintenance, repair and overhaul demand is expected to grow by approximately 6% annually through 2030. In power generation, an expected increase of more than 10,000 industrial gas turbines by 2030 will drive demand for advanced materials and thermal spray technologies. Oerlikon has more than 2,500 thermal spray systems in the field, representing approximately two-thirds of the global installed base. This creates a substantial platform for recurring materials, services and after-sales business. In semiconductors, Oerlikon serves the four leading semiconductor equipment manufacturers with new-build and refurbishment solutions. Its coatings improve equipment yield, uptime and lifetime, while advanced manufacturing enables high-performance components for next-generation semiconductor equipment. Oerlikon’s addressable market in this industry exceeds CHF 1 billion. In defense, Oerlikon’s advanced materials, coated tools, components and additive manufacturing capabilities support applications designed for demanding operating environments. The company is expanding production capacity in Materials and Equipment and developing advanced manufacturing applications such as cooling solutions for high-performance electronics. Oerlikon combines global innovation capabilities with local execution close to its customers. Its regional organization further strengthens the company’s ability to serve customers faster, accelerate decision-making and capture growth opportunities across key markets. With 110 Coating Services sites, more than 550 connected coating systems and a global network serving more than 30,000 customers, Oerlikon combines global innovation capacity with local execution. The connected network generates operating data that can be used to improve asset utilization, maintenance, throughput times and customer service. Oerlikon’s innovation engine combines advanced materials development, surface technologies, additive manufacturing and digital capabilities. Through its global network of research and development hubs and customer solution centers, the company develops differentiated technologies that help customers improve performance in increasingly demanding applications across industries. Oerlikon’s computational material design capabilities make it possible to simulate more than one million material combinations, validate selected materials and accelerate the development of tailor-made solutions from months to days. The company invests approximately 4% to 5% of sales in research and development, with resources focused on addressing customers’ unmet needs and creating commercially scalable solutions. “Over the past decade, we have transformed Oerlikon into a focused industrial pure play,” said Michael Süss, Executive Chairman of Oerlikon. “Our technology toolbox, applied across 10 industries, sets us apart. We create significant value for our customers while accounting for only a small proportion of their overall system costs. Our technologies are deeply embedded in mission-critical applications, supporting long-term customer relationships and attractive market positions. Together with high technological barriers to entry, our global presence, strong local execution and exposure to structurally growing industries, this gives us confidence in our ability to deliver Mission 2030 and create long-term shareholder value.” During the event, Oerlikon will present additional details on the initiatives supporting Mission 2030 and the company's path to achieving its financial targets by 2030. CMD documents and participation The CMD is a hybrid event and will be held in English. The CMD presentation will be available from 9:15 CEST onward on Oerlikon’s Investor Relations website. Time (CEST) 09:00 Registration 09:15 – 13:15 Presentations, panels and Q&A 13:15 – 15:00 Lunch with management and booth access To participate via the webcast, please use this link to join. If you would like to view the CMD video at a later date, the recording will be available from September 9, 2026, onward at www.oerlikon.com/ir . For the Q&A session, please dial in by phone using one of these numbers: Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom +44 203 059 58 63 United States +1 631 570 56 13 Other international numbers Please click here About Oerlikon Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global leader in material science engineering. Through the right combination of surface technologies, advanced materials, coating equipment, engineered components and advanced manufacturing, we help customers improve the performance, efficiency, durability and sustainability of their products and processes. Our technologies are often invisible to the end user, but mission-critical to the industries that power modern life: aerospace, energy, semiconductors, medical, luxury, tooling, automotive and general industries. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, Oerlikon operates in 38 countries with a global workforce of around 10,000 people. In 2025, Oerlikon achieved sales of CHF 1.6 billion. For further information, please contact: Sandra Wiesner

Head of Marketing and Communications

Tel: +41 58 360 96 29

sandra.wiesner@oerlikon.co m Aymeric Jamin

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +41 58 360 96 59

aymeric.jamin@oerlikon.com www.oerlikon.com Disclaimer

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as “Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document. The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.

End of Inside Information