OC Oerlikon Corporation Aktie
WKN: 863037 / ISIN: CH0000816824
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29.10.2026 06:30:34
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR News Release
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OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Strong Q3 order intake and sales confirm positive business momentum
Key figures Oerlikon1 as of September 30, 2026 (CHF million)1
1 Due to rounding, some totals may not correspond with the sum of the separate figures. 2 Adjusted for FX change; there was no M&A impact in the comparable period.
In the third quarter, Oerlikon reported order intake of CHF 458 million, up 15% year-over-year at constant FX. Sales increased to CHF 421 million, representing growth of 10% at constant FX compared to the prior-year period.
The quarter was again characterized by a mixed economic environment amid ongoing regional conflicts and geopolitical uncertainty. Nevertheless, PMIs across major economies further improved, settling above 50. Continued supply chain constraints for certain critical minerals, including tungsten and yttrium, prompted customers to secure production-critical material supplies. In this environment, Oerlikon continued to act as a reliable partner, ensuring continuity of supply and supporting customers through challenging market conditions.
Aviation, Energy (industrial gas turbines) and General Industries supported growth in orders and sales across regions, driven by higher volumes and positive contribution from pricing. Luxury continued to show signs of stabilization, while Automotive remained weak. Based on its Q3 performance and the current order backlog, Oerlikon reaffirms its full-year guidance.
From a segment perspective, Coating Services continued to deliver growth, supported by General Industries and Tooling. Components stabilized, supported by Aviation and continued growth of new applications, including Additive Manufacturing and EV battery insulation solutions. Materials & Equipment delivered a strong performance, driven by higher demand and positive contribution from pricing, particularly in Aviation and Energy.
Segment information
Since H1 2026, Oerlikon has reported its results under a segment reporting structure that reflects the company’s focused portfolio. Reporting is organized into three segments: Coating Services, Components and Materials & Equipment.
1 Adjusted for FX change, there was no M&A impact in the comparable period
Additional Information
The media release can be found at www.oerlikon.com/pressreleases and www.oerlikon.com/ir.
About Oerlikon
Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) is a global leader in material science engineering. Through the right combination of surface technologies, advanced materials, coating equipment, engineered components and advanced manufacturing, we help customers improve the performance, efficiency, durability and sustainability of their products and processes. Our technologies are often invisible to the end user, but mission-critical to the industries that power modern life: aerospace, energy, semiconductors, medical, luxury, tooling, automotive and general industries. Headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, Oerlikon operates in 38 countries with a global workforce of around 10,000 people. In 2025, Oerlikon achieved sales of CHF 1.6 billion.
For further information, please contact:
Disclaimer
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its affiliates, hereinafter referred to as “Oerlikon”, has made great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information in this document. However, Oerlikon makes no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. Neither Oerlikon nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person connected or otherwise associated with Oerlikon, shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this document.
The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Oerlikon. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Oerlikon that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Oerlikon’s control, so that the actual results, including Oerlikon’s financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Oerlikon does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Oerlikon is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Oerlikon for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Oerlikon securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OC Oerlikon
|Churerstrasse 120
|CH - 8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 360 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 58 360 91 96
|E-mail:
|info@oerlikon.com
|Internet:
|www.oerlikon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0000816824
|Valor:
|863037
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900I8VLAZR2FJ0M10
|EQS News ID:
|2424228
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2424228 29-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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