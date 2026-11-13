Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/9 Month figures

Ad hoc Matador Secondary Private Equity AG Q3 2026 Portfolio Update: Record distributions in the third quarter of 2026 and nine-month results surpass prior year



13-Nov-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR (SIX) and pursuant to Art. 16 KR (BX)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 16 BX Swiss



Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Record distributions in the third quarter of 2026

Nine-month results surpass prior year: portfolio value appreciation and distributions already exceed the full 2025 financial year



Sarnen, November 13, 2026 – A record quarter for Matador Secondary Private Equity AG: In the third quarter of 2026, the company, which specialises in secondary private equity investments, recorded the highest cash inflow in its history. According to preliminary unaudited figures, distributions from its private equity holdings rose to CHF 3 million for the 3 months ended 30 September 2026. As capital calls simultaneously declined as planned to CHF 440’000, the portfolio generated a strongly positive cash flow of more than CHF 2.5 million, in line with expectations. Both the established small and mid buyout investments and the venture/growth segment made significant contributions. “In addition to the reliable small and mid buyout exits, initial distributions from SpaceX sales and the generally active transaction activity in the tech sector contributed to this success,” explains Chairman of the Board Dr. Florian Dillinger.

The value of the private equity portfolio (net result from financial assets) rose by CHF 1.4 million in the third quarter. The nine-month figures thus already exceed the full 2025 financial year: both net result from financial assets (CHF 5.4 million versus CHF 4.3 million in FY 2025) and distributions from the private equity portfolio (CHF 7.0 million versus CHF 6.6 million in FY 2025) are clearly above the prior-year figures. “We expect further value appreciations and a clearly positive portfolio cash flow in the fourth quarter as well,” says CFO Alexander Lachmann.

About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.

Contact

Matador Secondary Private Equity AG

Grundacher 5, CH-6060 Sarnen

Tel: +41 41 662 1062

Email: ir@matador.ch

www.matador.ch