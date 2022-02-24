Ad hoc press release in accordance with Art. 53 LR - The Board of Directors of the Jungfraubahn Holding AG to be renewed as planned

Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

24 February 2022

The Board of Directors of the Jungfraubahn Holding AG to be renewed as planned

The Jungfraubahn Holding AG issued an ad hoc press release in accordance with Art. 53 LR to announce that there will be two personnel changes on the Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG. These occur as part of the ordinary succession planning. The Board of Directors proposes Catherine Mühlemann and Thomas Ruoff to replace the members of the board stepping down, Thomas Bieger and Peter Baumann. As already communicated on 2 September 2020, member of the board Heinz Karrer is due to take over from Thomas Bieger as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

With a view to realising the once-in-a-generation V-Bahn project, the composition of the Board of Directors of Jungfraubahn Holding AG has been kept stable for the last few years. This is why the previous maximum twelve-year term of office was suspended during this time. This limited term of office has now been reinstated, which is why in addition to the already announced departure of Chairman of the Board of Directors Thomas Bieger, member of the board Peter Baumann will also be stepping down at the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2022. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting Catherine Mühlemann and Thomas Ruoff to replace the members of the board stepping down, Thomas Bieger and Peter Baumann.

Catherine Mühlemann

The 55-year-old Catherine Mühlemann is a self-employed entrepreneur and member of the boards of various companies. She sat on the Board of Directors of Swisscom AG from 2006 to 2019. Her professional career began in 1994 at Swiss national television broadcaster SRF. In 2001, she was appointed CEO of MTV Central Europe, a VIACOM AG company, one of the largest media and entertainment groups in the world. In 2005, she was appointed chair of VIVA Media AG. In 2008, Mühlemann left VIACOM to become a partner of Andmann Media Holding GmbH, an investment and consulting firm for international media groups. She has been the vice president of Swiss tourism since 2017. Mühlemann lives in Interlaken and is the mother of two children.

Thomas Ruoff

The 46-year-old Thomas Ruoff is a state-certified plumber. He has been the owner and managing director of A. Ruoff AG in Grindelwald since 1998. He is the fourth generation to run the business, which was founded as a plumbing business in 1898. Over the course of time, the company was expanded to include heating installations, flat roof works and sewer cleaning. Ruoff has been a member of the board of FDP Grindelwald since 2004, and since 2016 has been responsible for the department of structural engineering and planning at the Grindelwald council. He also holds the position of vice president of the council of Grindelwald from 2021 to 2023. Ruoff also works part-time as a flight instructor for Swisshelicopter. He lives in Grindelwald and is a father of two children.

