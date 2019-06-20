Ad-Juster Delivers First Scorecard Exposing Major Gaps in Essential Data for Publishers from Top Programmatic Vendors

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The top ten demand partners in programmatic advertising, alone, generate more than $84 billion in revenues every year. But publishers often lack visibility into how well they are leveraging these partners due to inconsistent or missing data—impeding their ability to optimize the yield from programmatic advertising and meet their revenue goals. Now Ad-Juster is putting more power in publishers' hands with a new scorecard that ranks how effectively demand partners provide the data publishers need.

The first Ad-Juster Programmatic Scorecard is now available from Ad-Juster, a market-leading provider of unified data reporting and analytics for digital advertising. It evaluates the top ten demand partners in programmatic advertising, as measured by revenue and adoption, on how well they meet a set of Minimum Viable Reporting (MVR) standards. These MVR standards represent the essential data needs that publishers require to effectively grow their business. Ranked on the MVR metrics, only four of the demand partners evaluated scored higher than 80% on the Ad-Juster Programmatic Scorecard: Google at 89%, AppNexus at 86%, Rubicon at 84%, and OpenX at 81%.

Ad-Juster developed the MVR standards through its work with more than 100 top-tier publishers.The company then created the Ad-Juster Programmatic Scorecard, which evaluates how well programmatic demand partners meet the MVR standards on seven data-related categories. These include any variances in data between a vendor's user interface (UI) and API, as well as the availability of:



Data fields

A public API

Consolidated reporting

Scheduled reporting

Time-zone and currency settings

Real-time and hourly data

A full report on the MVR standards and the first Ad-Juster Programmatic Scorecard results is available at info.ad-juster.com/programmatic-scorecard-summer2019.

"We have witnessed extensive investments and adoption for ad buyers measuring the effectiveness of their advertising buys. However, until now, there's been little attention given to ensuring that publishers have the insights they need to maximize their results," said Dennis Clerke, Ad-Juster CEO. "With our new Ad-Juster Programmatic Scorecard and Minimum Viable Reporting standards, publishers now have a standard set of criteria to evaluate the ability of demand partners to meet their data and analytics needs. At the same time, demand partners can use our MVR standards to better understand and support publishers. We believe the resulting discussions will be important in evolving programmatic advertising toward greater transparency and optimization."

