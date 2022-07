Adam Neumann's New Carbon Credit-Crypto Startup Is Paused

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is currently the subject of an Apple TV+ drama that depicts how he led that company into "an implosion unlike any other in the history of start-ups" (as The New York Times described it).So how's his new venture, Flowcarbon, doing? Well, the climate change-focused crypto start-up has put its staple product on indefinite hold, but for macro reasons beyond his control. Call it a step-up?Continue reading