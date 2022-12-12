Adam S. Kutner, Personal Injury Attorney Wins Best Accident Lawyer Award

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam S. Kunter Injury Attorneys, with several offices located throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin and across Clark County, has, for the second time, won the prestigious Las Vegas Review-Journal's annual Best of Las Vegas award for both his firm's overall injury law practice, and specifically for his work in helping victims obtain fair compensation due to auto accident injuries.

Adam S. Kutner, Personal Injury Attorney Wins Best of Las Vegas, Best Accident Lawyer & Best Personal Injury Attorney.

The two 2022 awards confirm what was already known when Adam previously one the "Best of Las Vegas" Gold Award in 2020.

As a two-time recipient of this award, Adam S. Kutner Injury Attorneys has solidified its position as the best injury law firm in Las Vegas once again, reaffirming what former clients already know.

If you have been involved in an auto accident, or have suffered a personal injury at work, or out and about just living your life, and you need a competent attorney to help you be properly compensated, whether for physical injury, psychological trauma, or related harms you've suffered through no fault of your own, there is no better firm that can represent you in the greater Las Vegas region.

With over 40,000 settlement checks issued thanks to the work of the Kutner Injury Law Firm, clients can be confident knowing their needs and interests are Adam's highest priority.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Inc., is a daily subscription newspaper published in Las Vegas, Nevada, since 1909. It is the largest circulating daily newspaper in Nevada.

Their "Best of Las Vegas" awards are based on votes cast by Review-Journal readers, with more than 9 million votes cast last year.

About Adam S. Kutner Injury Attorneys

With more than 31 years of experience providing legal advice and services to Las Vegas area residents, the Adam S. Kutner Injury Law Firm specializes in personal injury law across more than fifteen different specialized practice areas.

If you've been injured in a car accident, or in any other scenario, and you want the best legal support possible, you really can't go wrong by reaching out to Adam and his team of attorneys.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adam-s-kutner-personal-injury-attorney-wins-best-accident-lawyer-award-301699973.html

SOURCE Adam S. Kutner Injury Attorneys