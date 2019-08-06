06.08.2019 18:04:00

Adamandeve.com Reveals Statistics On Foreplay

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adamandeve.com (www.adamandeve.com), America's most trusted source for adult products, is interested in everything related to sex – from A to Z. Because foreplay is an important part of the entire sexual experience, adamandeve.com would like to share some surprising statistics on this sexy, but often overlooked part of the act, with their latest infographic.

Adamandeve.com Share Foreplay Information

This informational bulletin provides data on the average length of foreplay and its importance for men and women, as well as what constitutes foreplay for different people and cultures.

"Adam & Eve is pleased to provide this overview on foreplay," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director for adamandeve.com. "It's surprising that something so important to the sex lives of adults gets so little attention – and we hope to change that."

This infographic can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.adameve.com/t-infographic-foreplay.aspx.

For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com.

Adam & Eve LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/Adam & Eve)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adamandevecom-reveals-statistics-on-foreplay-300897271.html

SOURCE Adamandeve.com

