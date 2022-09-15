Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.09.2022 17:03:00

ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HOW OFTEN ARE YOU MASTURBATING?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that asks adults how often they are masturbating. And their responses may surprise you!

Self-love, self-gratification, solitary sex: Whatever you call it, adults are doing it (and doing it often!). Adam & Eve recently polled adults across the U.S. to see just what their masturbation habits were, and here are the results of just how often folks are taking matters into their own hands:

Once or twice a week     

22 %

Never                 

17 %

Once or twice a month                   

12 %

Daily                                                   

9 %

Less than every few months         

7.5 %

Every few months                           

7 %

More than once a day                     

3 %

Prefer not to answer                       

21 %

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, finds these numbers encouraging. "Masturbation is a safe, healthy, wonderful way to practice self-care. With benefits both mental and physical, solitary sex can reduce stress and tension, boost immunity and improve sleep. Plus, it feels good!"

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve, adds, "Adam & Eve offers a wide variety of products to make any solo scenario even better."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com. For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adamevecom-asks-how-often-are-you-masturbating-301625548.html

