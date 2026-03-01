GRID Aktie
Adams Wealth Bets a Massive $14.6 Million on GRID ETF. Should You Buy Too?
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 18, 2026, Adams Wealth Management initiated a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) during the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, buying 95,273 shares. The estimated transaction value was $14.58 million, based on the average price for the reporting period. The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) provides investors with access to a specialized basket of companies driving innovation in smart grid and energy management technologies. The fund's strategy leverages a rules-based index to ensure targeted exposure to firms at the forefront of electric grid modernization and related solutions. GRID's competitive edge lies in its focused approach to the rapidly growing smart grid sector, offering a blend of capital appreciation and income potential for institutional portfolios.Investing in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund is a play on the global electrification megatrend. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
