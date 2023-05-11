Adams Wholesale Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Adams Wholesale Supply ("Adams”), a leading wholesale distributor of landscape supplies and agronomics with three locations in San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas, Texas.

"We are excited to welcome the talented Adams Wholesale Supply team to the SiteOne family,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "Adams expands our footprint in the rapidly growing San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas markets, allowing us to provide a wider range of quality products to our combined customers.”

"We owe our success to our highly skilled and hardworking employees, who are dedicated to providing excellent service to our loyal customers,” said Tom Adams, Jr., owner of Adams. "SiteOne shares our aspiration to deliver a superior experience to our customers, and we are excited to join with them and provide even greater opportunities for this incredible team.”

This is the third acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

