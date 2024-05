Adani Group Faces Fresh Allegations Over Mislabeling $360M Of Coal In Deals With State

New allegations have surfaced against Adani Group, accusing the conglomerate of passing off low-quality coal as higher-grade fuel.What Happened: According to the Financial Times, the fraud involved misrepresenting the calorific value of coal imported from Indonesia. For instance, invoices show that in January 2014, Adani purchased a shipment of coal with a calorific value of 3,500 calories per kilogram.This coal was sold to an Indian state power utility as higher grade 6,000-calorie coal at a significantly inflated price. See Also: Apple Supply Chain Includes ‘Blood Minerals’ From Congo: LawyersWhy It Matters: The Financial Times and Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) have matched documentation for an additional 22 shipments in 2014, revealing a consistent pattern of grade inflation for approximately 1.5 million tons of coal, totaling a discrepancy of around $70 million.Benzinga has contacted ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel