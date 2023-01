Adani Sinks on Big Short-Seller Bet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oh the humanity! And all the shareholders are screaming around here!Investors searching online for Hindenburg yesterday may have come across that immortal newsreel narration of the 1937 zeppelin explosion. It's too soon, however, to tell if disaster awaits the various businesses of Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises, owned by Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, after they were targeted by famed short-seller Hindenburg Research. (As an ironic sidenote, Adani recently announced a new venture in the hydrogen fuel space.)