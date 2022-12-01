|
01.12.2022 14:11:27
Adaptive Biotech Launches ClonoSEQ Assay To Detect Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) Thursday announced the launch of its clonoSEQ Assay to detect minimal residual disease in blood for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.
The commercial-stage biotechnology company said clonoSEQ can assess a patient's MRD status in DLBCL by measuring ctDNA, the fragments of DNA released into the blood from dying cancer cells.
Through the test, clinicians can make a sensitive and quantitative assessment of disease burden and can detect relapse and advise a precise treatment plan. DLBCL is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma affecting more than 100,000 people in the U.S.
